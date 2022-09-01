Seattle Seahawks sign 3 more players to practice squad on Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks signed three more players to their practice squad on Thursday: quarterback Sean Mannion, tackle Jalen McKenzie and cornerback Xavier Crawford.

QB Sean Mannion

Aug 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sean Mannion (9) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

T Jalen McKenzie

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie (71) works with head coach Mike Vrabel during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Nas 0729 Titans 013

CB Xavier Crawford

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Xavier Crawford (22) reacts after breaking up a Steelers pass play in the end zone during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburg Steelers in pre-season football at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Steelers led at the half 7-6 with the Jaguars loosing with a final score of 16-15. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 082022 Bs Jags Vs Steelers 23

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire