Seattle Seahawks sign 12 players to practice squad on Wednesday

Following the Seattle Seahawks trimming their active roster to the 53-man limit, the team announced the signing of 12 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Eagles’ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside warms up before facing the Seahawks Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sports Eagles Seahawk

T Greg Eiland

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Greg Eiland is pictured during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

WR Cade Johnson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson is pictured before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

LB Vi Jones

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Vi Jones (50) is seen during an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

TE Tyler Mabry

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry (85) walks off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

WR Bo Melton

Jul 27, 2022; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bo Melton (81) participates in a drill during training camp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

CB Quandre Mosely

Aug 11, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Quandre Mosely (39) during a joint training camp with the Denver Broncos at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tanner Muse

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tanner Muse (58) is seen during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

S Scott Nelson

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandon Smith (80) makes a touchdown catch over Seattle Seahawks safety Scott Nelson (41) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

T Liam Ryan

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Liam Ryan (70) is seen during an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

RB Darwin Thompson

Aug 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) rushes for a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (37) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Aaron Donkor

Seattle Seahawks’ Aaron Donkor, of Germany, runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team’s training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire