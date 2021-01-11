Seattle Seahawks sign 11 players to future contracts

The Seattle Seahawks are back to business following their wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Seattle has signed the following 11 players to future contracts:

Quarterback Danny Etling

Quarterback Alex McGough

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller

Wide receiver Penny Hart

Wide receiver Cody Thompson

Tight end Tyler Mabry

Center Brad Lundblade

Offensive tackle Tommy Champion

Defensive back Gavin Heslop

Defensive back Jordan Miller

Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore

Related