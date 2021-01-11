Seattle Seahawks sign 11 players to future contracts

Liz Mathews

The Seattle Seahawks are back to business following their wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Seattle has signed the following 11 players to future contracts:

Quarterback Danny Etling
Quarterback Alex McGough

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller
Wide receiver Penny Hart
Wide receiver Cody Thompson

Tight end Tyler Mabry

Center Brad Lundblade

Offensive tackle Tommy Champion

Defensive back Gavin Heslop
Defensive back Jordan Miller

Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore

Related

Seahawks finish at No. 9 in Wild Card Weekend power rankings

Latest Stories