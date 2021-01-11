Seattle Seahawks sign 11 players to future contracts
The Seattle Seahawks are back to business following their wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
Seattle has signed the following 11 players to future contracts:
Quarterback Danny Etling
Quarterback Alex McGough
Wide receiver Aaron Fuller
Wide receiver Penny Hart
Wide receiver Cody Thompson
Tight end Tyler Mabry
Center Brad Lundblade
Offensive tackle Tommy Champion
Defensive back Gavin Heslop
Defensive back Jordan Miller
Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore
