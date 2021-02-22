Seattle Seahawks Shaquill Griffin among 10 best free agents under 25

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seattle Seahawks Shaquill Griffin among 10 best free agents under 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The new NFL year is inching closer, which means the official start to free agency.

The offseason has already consisted of a lot of quarterback movement via trade, but there will be a ton of talent on the open market on March 17th.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

One of those players is Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin will be an unrestricted free agent and one of the more sought out after cornerbacks.

CBS Sports Cody Benjamin put out a top-10 list of pending unrestricted free agents that are under 25 years old.

Griffin landed on the list at No.7.

Quality starting cornerbacks can be hard to find in a league increasingly catered to the offense, and Griffin was pretty erratic in 2020, serving as a hit-or-miss piece on one of the NFL's most porous defenses. But he's also got three other solid seasons on his résumé, including a 2019 Pro Bowl campaign that saw him allow an opposing completion percentage of under 58. With six career interceptions, he's also had some opportunistic stretches. As a high-upside outside man, he's worth a decent gamble on the open market.

Cody Benjamin

Although Griffin did not make a second straight Pro Bowl appearance this last season, he did have a career-high three interceptions and also racked up 63 tackles - the fifth-best on the team. He also added a team-high 12 passes defended.

Of course, he had his down moments. Griffin allowed six passing touchdowns against him, which is a career-high, as well.

With 60 games already under his belt for the Seahawks, Griffin has shown that he can be one of the better cornerbacks in the league despite not being consistent.

The Seahawks will most likely do their best to keep Griffin on the team, but its free agency and anything can happen if another team offers him more money.

Will just have to wait and see what happens when March 17 kicks off the new NFL year and free agency gets going. 

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Iupati retires after 11 seasons

    Mike Iupati, a guard who was a first-round draft pick in 2010 and went to four Pro Bowls, has retired. “My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” Iupati told the Spokesman-Review newspaper in Idaho, where he went to college. A first-round pick of the 49ers in 2010, Iupati played five [more]

  • Cam Newton: I intimidated the Panthers; Patriots were only place that made sense

    Quarterback Cam Newton was a free agent for quite a while last year after being released by the Panthers and there didn’t appear to be anyone other than the Patriots knocking on his door when he finally signed in July. Newton’s season got off to a decent start, but he missed time after testing positive [more]

  • Top free agents, Jarran Reed’s contract, DK Metcalf’s agency and other Seahawks news

    We check in with the Seahawks and what has happened with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals for the last week.

  • Here are the four Seahawk plays that made the NFL’s ‘Top 100 catches of 2020’

    There were a lot of memorable catches made this last NFL season!

  • Patriots players defend Cam Newton after QB was heckled at 7-on-7 camp

    Cam Newton is still a member of the Patriots until March 17, and it appears his teammates have his back after a heckling incident over the weekend.

  • Andrei Arlovski moving full steam ahead in the UFC at 42 years of age

    Andrei Arlovski is not done fighting anytime soon, for the fans that are wondering. "The Pitbull" is currently focused on facing Tom Aspinall on Saturday at UFC Vegas 19. He’s fully embracing the 15 year age difference between him and his 27-year-old opponent. “Hopefully Dana White and Las Vegas PD are not going to charge me with child abuse Saturday night,” he said. Arlovski faces a healthy challenge in Aspinall, who approaches this fight on an impressive six-fight winning streak. “I’m very excited,” Arlovski said. “He’s tough no doubt about it, strong, young, probably hungry. So, I’m ready to go.” Andrei Arlovski happy to be a busy fighter at 42 The Pitbull is also excited about the fact that he’s staying active, maintaining a concise method to his outlook on fighting these days. “I’m happy that I’m busy. I fought in November, I’m fighting right now in February,” Arlovski said. “I know for a fact that I have to keep winning and train hard and listen to my coaches. Simple.” The 42-year-old Arlovski has no intention of retiring either, as he mentioned plans to stay with the UFC for another two or three years. Despite a 5-8 record since 2016, he’s currently riding a two-fight winning streak and the losses he’s endured include heavyweight contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou, and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Arlovski will look to continue that winning streak by defeating Aspinall on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • Trail Blazers irked that Damian Lillard didn't get All-Star starter nod

    Did Damian Lillard deserve the nod over Luka Doncic?

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

    The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Steelers clear cap space by restructuring Cam Heyward’s deal

    The Steelers are one of many teams with work to do in order to get under the 2021 salary cap and they’ve gotten some of the work done by restructuring the contract of a defensive star. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has converted a large portion of his $10.5 million salary [more]

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL hilariously explains why he 'hated' playing for America's Team'

    It may be the offseason, but it's always a good time to laugh at the Cowboys for being whack. By Adam Hermann

  • J.J. Watt: You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team

    It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released. Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end. The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities [more]