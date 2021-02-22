Seattle Seahawks Shaquill Griffin among 10 best free agents under 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The new NFL year is inching closer, which means the official start to free agency.

The offseason has already consisted of a lot of quarterback movement via trade, but there will be a ton of talent on the open market on March 17th.

One of those players is Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin will be an unrestricted free agent and one of the more sought out after cornerbacks.

CBS Sports Cody Benjamin put out a top-10 list of pending unrestricted free agents that are under 25 years old.

Griffin landed on the list at No.7.

Quality starting cornerbacks can be hard to find in a league increasingly catered to the offense, and Griffin was pretty erratic in 2020, serving as a hit-or-miss piece on one of the NFL's most porous defenses. But he's also got three other solid seasons on his résumé, including a 2019 Pro Bowl campaign that saw him allow an opposing completion percentage of under 58. With six career interceptions, he's also had some opportunistic stretches. As a high-upside outside man, he's worth a decent gamble on the open market.

Cody Benjamin

Although Griffin did not make a second straight Pro Bowl appearance this last season, he did have a career-high three interceptions and also racked up 63 tackles - the fifth-best on the team. He also added a team-high 12 passes defended.

Of course, he had his down moments. Griffin allowed six passing touchdowns against him, which is a career-high, as well.

With 60 games already under his belt for the Seahawks, Griffin has shown that he can be one of the better cornerbacks in the league despite not being consistent.

The Seahawks will most likely do their best to keep Griffin on the team, but its free agency and anything can happen if another team offers him more money.

Will just have to wait and see what happens when March 17 kicks off the new NFL year and free agency gets going.