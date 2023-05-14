Seattle Seahawks schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The Seattle Seahawks have recovered more than expected after trading star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they made the playoffs. If you told many the day of the trade the Seahawks were gonna be in a better position then the Broncos, they would have laughed at you. But behind the performance of AP Comeback Player of The Year Geno Smith, as well as the additions of CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a team which already has DK Metcalf and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks might surprise even more people this season. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Seahawks 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in Wild Card)
Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Key Players: Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Jamal Adams (SS)
Seattle Seahawks schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 at New York Giants (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6: 10/15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 11: 11/19 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 11/30 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 14: 12/10 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 15: 12/17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/24 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD at Arizona Cardinals, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Giants
Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. 49ers
Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Cowboys
