Seattle Seahawks schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
Seattle was part of one of the biggest moves of the offseason, trading nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Seahawks got QB Drew Lock in that trade, and he got a vote of confidence from Pete Carroll ahead of the season: “I think he’d have been the first guy picked [in the 2022 NFL Draft], of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Seahawks schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Broncos (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 2: 9/18 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Falcons, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 4: 10/2 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 7: 10/23 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 9: 11/6 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

  • Week 11: BYE

  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Panthers, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 15: 12/15 vs. 49ers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Chiefs (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 17: 1/1 vs Jets, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Rams, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Broncos

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. 49ers

Check out every teams’ 2022 NFL schedule below:

NFC: East (DAL | NYG | PHI | WAS), North (CHI | DET | GB | MIN), South (ATL, CAR, NO, TB), West (ARI, LAR, SF, SEA)

AFC: East (BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ), North (BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT), South (HOU, IND, JAX, IND) | West (DEN, KC, LV, LAC)

Seattle Seahawks schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

