Seattle Seahawks schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Seattle was part of one of the biggest moves of the offseason, trading nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Seahawks got QB Drew Lock in that trade, and he got a vote of confidence from Pete Carroll ahead of the season: “I think he’d have been the first guy picked [in the 2022 NFL Draft], of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Seahawks 2021 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Pete Carroll
Key players: Drew Lock (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Jamal Adams (S)
Seahawks schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 vs. Broncos (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 2: 9/18 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Falcons, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/23 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Panthers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/15 vs. 49ers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 16: 12/24 at Chiefs (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs Jets, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Rams, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Broncos
Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. 49ers
