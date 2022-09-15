Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

Coming off a Week 1 upset loss to the Chicago Bears, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers return home to host Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks, fresh off an emotional opening win against the Denver Broncos, face a tough test on the road against Trey Lance and the 49ers, who will be starving for a win after a disappointing performance at Solider Field.

Can Geno Smith and Seattle find more momentum, or will San Francisco bounce back? The game kicks off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Seahawks vs. 49ers:

Seahawks at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-8.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-420); Seahawks (+330)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 20, Seahawks 16

It’s hard to put much stock in what happened during last week’s downpour, but San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan has been a solid bounce-back candidate. Still, with the uncertainty of what Trey Lance brings, with Elijah Mitchell’s MCL injury and Seattle playing moderately well, the line is just too big to justify the Niners in this spot.

Chicago Bears' Dominique Robinson sacks San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Safid Deen: 49ers 27, Seahawks 3

Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers will rebound nicely from their rain-filled affair in Chicago last week to beat the lowly Seahawks. It’s going to be a long season for Pete Carroll, D.K. Metcalf and Jamal Adams in Seattle.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 24, Seahawks 13

Where are all those TV talkers who so hyped Trey Lance now? The best way to move on is to calm the frenzy and get a home game against a team that expensed so much adrenaline Monday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers predictions, picks for NFL Week 2