Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 game

The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) made a case for best team in the NFC last week and now take on NFC West opponent the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers impressed in a 42-19 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles at the Linc. Brock Purdy threw four touchdowns and Deebo Samuel scored three times along with 116 receiving yards. With their roster healthy, San Francisco is on a four-game win streak outscoring opponents 134-49.

Geno Smith threw three touchdowns to DK Metcalf as the Seahawks gave the Dallas Cowboys a scare, but ultimately lost 41-35. Their 35 points were the most they've scored since Week 2 and 3 when they put up 37 against the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, both wins.

San Francisco won the first matchup this season 31-13 in Seattle. Christian McCaffrey had 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Smith was sacked six times and the Seahawks' only touchdown was a pick-six from Jordyn Brooks.

Will the Seahawks get revenge? Or will the 49ers extend their three-game regular season win streak over their division foe?

49ers vs. Seahawks odds, moneyline, over/under

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Seahawks, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: 49ers (-10.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-550); Seahawks (+400)

Over/under: 46.5

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers face off in their NFC West match of the 2023 season in Week 14.

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 28, Seahawks 21

The 49ers are playing with confidence, swagger and they’re fully healthy. That’s a dangerous combination for the most complete and balanced team in the NFL, but this is a very big number for a division rival. This feels like an overcorrection after San Francisco’s drubbing of the Eagles.

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 31, Seahawks 17

The 49ers made a resounding statement last week in Philadelphia. They should be the top dog in the NFC until further notice. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored touchdowns on three consecutive touches against the Eagles. San Francisco is difficult to beat when Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle and Brock Purdy are all healthy. The 49ers beat the Seahawks 31-13 in Week 12. This one won’t be much different.

Safid Deen: 49ers 31, Seahawks 17

The Seahawks rebounded from their Thanksgiving loss against the 49ers against the Cowboys last week and lost a close game. I’m not sure if Seattle has what it takes to keep their season alive against the best team in the NFL for the second time in three weeks.

Victoria Hernandez: 49ers 32, Seahawks 20

The 49ers pulled off an impressive road win last week and made a case for best team in the NFC when everyone's healthy. The Seahawks have shown grit and gave Dallas a scare last week, but they are dealing with their own injuries right now and are on the road. San Francisco has an encore of Thanksgiving and takes this one easily.

Jordan Mendoza: 49ers 34, Seahawks 17

After last week’s demolition of Philadelphia, nobody wants to play San Francisco right now. The 49ers made easy work of Seattle on Thanksgiving, and with the groove the team is in, it’ll be more of the same this time around.

