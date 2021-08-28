Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs holding out for contract extension: 'He deserves to do that'

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has been healthy all week, yet he hasn’t stepped foot onto their practice field.

Diggs, who is set to enter the last year of his deal with the team, is angling for a contract extension.

“I think he’s making a bit of a statement now, but I have nothing for you to update,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via ESPN . “He deserves to do that.”

Diggs made a similar, very clear statement on Thursday night on social media.

Can’t deny me what I deserve. — Nino (@qdiggs6) August 27, 2021

Carroll: Quandre is ‘in great shape and he’s ready to go’

Diggs arrived in Seattle in 2019 through a trade with the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old racked up 64 total tackles and a career-high five interceptions last season for the Seahawks, his sixth year in the league.

Diggs is now entering the final year of a three-year, $18.6 million extension he initially signed with Detroit. The former Texas standout is due to make $5.95 million this season in base salary.

He has averaged $6.2 million per year on that deal, though well shy of Seahawks teammate Jamal Adam’s league-best $17.5 million per year.

"He deserves it," Adams said of Diggs’ deal, via ESPN . "He deserves it and hopefully we can get that done. I'm not the GM, so I don't know when. His time is going to come. They're going to do right by him."

When Seattle and Diggs can get on the same page over his contract, however, isn’t clear. Diggs can be penalized up to $50,000 per day that he skips training camp on his holdout, too.

Regardless, though, Carroll isn’t worried about Diggs being ready for their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 12 — where they've opened as a -2 favorite on BetMGM.

"I can't remember what all the rules were in the past as far as guys not coming and showing up and all that in the past past, but I think this is an opportunity for players in all sports to communicate where they're coming from and this is a way to do it," Carroll said, via ESPN . "Quandre has been great all through camp. He's had a fantastic camp and he's in great shape and he's ready to go."