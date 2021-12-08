Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery, per reports

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will have shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reported that Adams suffered a torn labrum and "additional significant damage" Sunday in the Seahawks' 30-23 win against the San Francisco 49ers. He was in his second season with the Seahawks after spending the first three years of his career – including an All-Pro campaign in 2019 – with the New York Jets, which drafted him sixth overall in 2017.

In 2021, Adams registered 56 solo tackles (87 total) with two interceptions. A year after racking up 9.5 sacks, he had none this season.

Adams, without a contract extension from the Jets, demanded a trade before the 2020 season and landed with the Seahawks, who were eager to bolster their secondary.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts after recording an interception against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField.

Seattle sent two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), with the next one likely to come within the top 10, as Seattle sits in last place in the NFC West at 4-8 entering Week 14.

Adams signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks before this season.

