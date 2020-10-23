Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Antonio Brown deserves another chance

Antonio Brown has had a tumultuous few years bouncing in and out of the NFL, to say the least.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, however, thinks that the former Pittsburgh Steelers star deserves another shot.

"I think Antonio definitely has taken those steps [in the right direction], and like I said, nobody's perfect," Wilson said Thursday, via ESPN. "From the conversations I've had with him, he's really been remorseful and he's been humbled along the way. Like I said, I pray that he can continue to grow, just like anybody."

Seahawks reportedly considering signing Brown

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are “positioned to make a push” to sign Brown once his eight week suspension is over. Brown was suspended for several violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and is currently under investigation after an artist who was hired to work at his home in 2017 accused him of sexual harassment. He is also being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting his former trainer.

Brown pled no contest this summer to felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after he got into an altercation with a moving truck company outside of his Florida home in January, too.

The 32-year-old played a single game for the New England Patriots last season — who only signed him after he failed to make it out of training camp with the Raiders after a multitude of issues — but was released amid sexual assault allegations.

Despite all of that, Wilson thinks that he’d be a good fit in Seattle.

"I think the reality about Antonio is he is one of the best players to play this game obviously," Wilson said, via ESPN. "I think that he has always been a special player in terms of [on] the field. The reality with Antonio is, he's had some tough moments in his life, especially as of late. I think he's gone through a lot of things he wishes he could take back and do, and just not say, whatever it might be. But I think he is a special player, for sure. “I don't know what's going to happen with him or not. I don't know how serious it is us getting him or not. But I do know that obviously he can play some football. I think that's the thing. I've developed a personal relationship with him, and not everybody is perfect. And I think that's the reality, none of us are. So hopefully he gets to play football again."

As for the disturbing past allegations against him?

“I think that he's obviously made some mistakes along the way,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “There's been a process for that and he's had to deal with it and go through it. I pray for anybody, honestly, that goes through anything. That's just me, that's my nature personally. I never wish anything bad on anybody."

