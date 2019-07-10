Even though Seattle Seahawks training camp does not start until July 25, two important members of the team already look in sync.

Franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some video from their recent workouts at UCLA, and the two Seahawks on-field relationship looks promising.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Metcalf, the Seahawks second-round pick in 2019, also seems to be working on adding to his route wheel. The darling of the NFL Combine, Metcalf shined due to his physical frame and explosive speed. However, he raised some concerns due to a lack of diversity.

Projected to be primarily a straight-line route runner, if Metcalf can continue to expand and improve his game, he could exceed his status as Seattle's projected No. 2 receiver.

"He's a freak of nature," Wilson said of Metcalf in May. "He's a guy that can run as fast as can be. He can go up and get it, he can run all the routes and stuff like that. So it'll be exciting to see his evolution."

Story continues

This isn't Wilson's first offseason down in Southern California. The Pro Bowl quarterback, who agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension this spring, has spent every July since 2012 working out on the UCLA campus in Westwood.

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf already building chemistry ahead of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest