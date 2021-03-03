Seattle Seahawks reveal the coaching staff for the 2021 NFL season

Jonathan Warner
·1 min read
Seattle Seahawks reveal the coaching staff for the 2021 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2021 NFL Season.

They made the announcement on the official Seahawks website.

The hiring includes three additions and one coaching departing from the organization - the coach being Brian Schottenheimer.

The most notable addition to the Seahawks coaching staff is former defensive back DeShawn Shead, who will be brought on as a defensive assistant.

The Seahawks are also bringing back former quarterbacks coach Carl Smith as the associate head coach, and his son, Tracy, will be Seattle’s assistant special teams' coach.

Larry Izzo was promoted to special teams coordinator role as Brian Schneider moved onto Jacksonville to be with Urban Meyer.

Here is the complete coaching staff list for 2021:

  • Pete Carroll - Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach

  • Carl Smith – Associate Head Coach

  • Dave Canales – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

  • Andre Curtis – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

  • Andy Dickerson – Run Game Coordinator

  • Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator

  • Ken Norton Jr. – Defensive Coordinator

  • Shane Waldron – Offensive Coordinator

  • Nate Carroll – Wide Receivers

  • Austin Davis – Quarterbacks

  • Aaron Curry – Defensive Assistant/LBs

  • Thomas Garcia – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

  • John Glenn – Linebackers

  • Clint Hurtt – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line

  • Brad Idzik – Quality Control-Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks

  • Kerry Joseph – Assistant Wide Receivers

  • Keli'i Kekuewa –Assistant Offensive Line

  • Damione Lewis – Defensive Assistant/DL

  • Ivan Lewis – Head Strength & Conditioning

  • Pat McPherson – Tight Ends

  • Chad Morton – Running Backs

  • Mark Philipp – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

  • DeShawn Shead – Defensive Assistant/DBs

  • Tracy Smith – Assistant Special Teams

  • Mike Solari – Offensive Line

  • Nick Sorensen – Secondary & Nickel Specialist

  • Grant Steen – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

  • Danny van Dijk – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

  • Jamie Yanchar – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

