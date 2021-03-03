Seattle Seahawks reveal the coaching staff for the 2021 NFL season
Seattle Seahawks reveal the coaching staff for the 2021 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2021 NFL Season.
They made the announcement on the official Seahawks website.
The hiring includes three additions and one coaching departing from the organization - the coach being Brian Schottenheimer.
The most notable addition to the Seahawks coaching staff is former defensive back DeShawn Shead, who will be brought on as a defensive assistant.
The Seahawks are also bringing back former quarterbacks coach Carl Smith as the associate head coach, and his son, Tracy, will be Seattle’s assistant special teams' coach.
Larry Izzo was promoted to special teams coordinator role as Brian Schneider moved onto Jacksonville to be with Urban Meyer.
Here is the complete coaching staff list for 2021:
Pete Carroll - Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach
Carl Smith – Associate Head Coach
Dave Canales – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator
Andre Curtis – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
Andy Dickerson – Run Game Coordinator
Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator
Ken Norton Jr. – Defensive Coordinator
Shane Waldron – Offensive Coordinator
Nate Carroll – Wide Receivers
Austin Davis – Quarterbacks
Aaron Curry – Defensive Assistant/LBs
Thomas Garcia – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
John Glenn – Linebackers
Clint Hurtt – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line
Brad Idzik – Quality Control-Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks
Kerry Joseph – Assistant Wide Receivers
Keli'i Kekuewa –Assistant Offensive Line
Damione Lewis – Defensive Assistant/DL
Ivan Lewis – Head Strength & Conditioning
Pat McPherson – Tight Ends
Chad Morton – Running Backs
Mark Philipp – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
DeShawn Shead – Defensive Assistant/DBs
Tracy Smith – Assistant Special Teams
Mike Solari – Offensive Line
Nick Sorensen – Secondary & Nickel Specialist
Grant Steen – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Danny van Dijk – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Jamie Yanchar – Strength & Conditioning Assistant