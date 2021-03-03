Seattle Seahawks reveal the coaching staff for the 2021 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2021 NFL Season.

They made the announcement on the official Seahawks website.

The hiring includes three additions and one coaching departing from the organization - the coach being Brian Schottenheimer.

The most notable addition to the Seahawks coaching staff is former defensive back DeShawn Shead, who will be brought on as a defensive assistant.

The Seahawks are also bringing back former quarterbacks coach Carl Smith as the associate head coach, and his son, Tracy, will be Seattle’s assistant special teams' coach.

Larry Izzo was promoted to special teams coordinator role as Brian Schneider moved onto Jacksonville to be with Urban Meyer.

Here is the complete coaching staff list for 2021: