Seattle Seahawks reportedly re-sign Benson Mayowa to a multiyear deal

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a defensive lineman.

The franchise has agreed to a four-year deal to bring back Benson Mayowa, but the contract voids after two years per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the agreement.

Mayowa, who began his career in Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2013, signed a one-year deal with Seattle last offseason. He totaled six sacks, nine quarterback hits, forced two fumbles, one recovered fumble, three deflected passes, and seven tackles for loss in 2020.

The 30-year old was crucial in the Seahawks improving from the NFL's worst pass-rushing team in 2019 (28 sacks) to the seventh-best in 2020 (46 sacks). He finished second on the team in sacks, trailing just Jamal Adams who had 9.5.

Seattle also signed former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder Tuesday, as well.