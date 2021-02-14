Seattle Seahawks reportedly interested in trading for Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Seattle Seahawks reportedly interested in trading for Zach Ertz originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

More offensive firepower could be on the way.

The Seattle Seahawks have spoken with the Philadelphia Eagles about trading for three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, a source told Sports Illustrated's Ed Kracz.

"An NFL source said that the Eagles have had [trade] conversations about Ertz with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts," wrote Kracz.

Ertz is entering the final year of his contract this season, worth $8.2 million. He ended the 2020 season on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain. Baltimore and Green Bay reportedly had offers for the veteran tight end.

Jake Heaps of 710 ESPN Seattle said he "love[s] the talent" of Ertz but such a trade would require an extension to bring his cap number in 2021 down.

Kracz speculates the Eagles would not get more than a fourth-round pick for Ertz.

The Seahawks front office clearly values the tight end position. John Schneider traded a first-round pick and Max Unger for Jimmy Graham and a fourth-round pick in 2015. Then this last offseason, he gave Greg Olsen $7 million to come to Seattle and drafted Colby Parkinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft who had two catches for 16 yards as a rookie.

Ertz started in 11 games last season totaling 36 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown. He's two years removed from his best career season when he hauled in 116 passes (an Eagles franchise record and NFL record for a tight end) for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.

Heading into free agency, the Seahawks have just $4.9 million in cap space per Over the Cap with an extension for Jamal Adams imminent. Seattle also has key free agents such as Shaquem Griffin, Quandre Diggs, K.J. Wright and Quinton Dunbar.

The team will need to cut some players to free up money to keep key players around, it may not be able to take on Ertz's contract, too.

Joining Parkinson in the tight end room is Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister.