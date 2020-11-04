Seattle Seahawks quiet at 2020 NFL Trade Deadline, make room for Carlos Dunlap

Seahawks relatively quiet at 2020 NFL Trade Deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There were not a ton of fireworks when the clock struck 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and concluded the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline.

While the Seattle Seahawks didn’t make headlines with a blockbuster deal, small roster moves were still made.

With the Seahawks activating rookie TE Colby Parkinson, and having extra TEs on their roster, Seattle will be releasing TE Luke Willson today to get down to four TEs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

Seahawks cut Mychal Kendricks and Michael Divinity from practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 3, 2020

Willson, a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2013, spent his first five seasons in Seattle. He played one season for the Lions in 2018 before returning to Seattle.

Willson played just 10 offensive snaps in five games without a target this season as the Seahawks' No. 4 tight end. With an already crowded tight ends room of Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister, as well as activating rookie fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson from the non-football injury list, Willson simply became the odd man out. Additionally, Seattle has undrafted rookie Tyler Mabry on its practice squad and seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan, who plays both tight end as well defensive end.

It’s possible Willson could land on the practice squad once he clears waivers, but that remains to be seen.

By releasing Willson, Seattle will have two open roster spots, which will be filled by defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green.

The Seahawks acquired Dunlap in a trade with the Bengals last week ahead of Tuesday's deadline. He is expected to practice this week and make an immediate impact. Green is also expected to return from the injured reserve.

Mychal Kendricks, who started 18 games in two seasons with the Seahawks in his previous stint, lasted just two weeks this time around. The veteran linebacker was signed to the practice squad after rookie Jordyn Brooks’s MCL sprain.

He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since tearing his ACL in Week 17 last year.

The Seahawks (6-1) will travel to Buffalo on Sunday to play the Bills.