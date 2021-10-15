Seahawks QB Russell Wilson officially placed on IR after finger surgery

Russell Wilson was officially placed on injured reserve on Friday as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback recovers after finger surgery, the team said.

Wilson will now be sidelined for at least three games. At best, he could return for the Seahawks for their Week 10 game with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14. Wilson, who underwent the surgery last week, is expected to be out between four to eight weeks.

With @Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson ruled Out for Sunday's game, his consecutive games started streak comes to an end, the sixth-longest in NFL history. His 149 consecutive games played ranks second in franchise history (@JonRyan9 - 159). pic.twitter.com/cq8iZpYKe8 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 15, 2021

Wilson’s stretch of 149 consecutive starts, which was the sixth-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, will now officially come to an end.

Wilson was trying to make a pass in the third quarter of Seattle’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday when his throwing hand connected directly with Rams defensive end Aaron Donald’s. Wilson’s middle finger was sent bending back wildly, and didn’t look right whatsoever when cameras zoomed in.

Wilson tried to stay in the game, but lasted just a drive before the team opted to replace him with backup Geno Smith — who nearly led the team to a wild comeback win before coming up just short.

Wilson, who is in his 10th season with the Seahawks, had racked up 1,196 yards and thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception in five games so far this season.

With Wilson now officially sidelined, Smith will make the start on Sunday in their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers — where Seattle is listed as a 5-point underdog on BetMGM. Smith, 31, hasn’t made a start since 2017 when he was with the New York Giants. He went 10-of-17 for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss.

The Seahawks also placed running back Chris Carson on injured reserve on Friday, meaning he can't return until at least their game against the Packers, too. Carson didn't play against the Rams due to a neck injury.