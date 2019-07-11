Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson trains with the GOAT Serena Williams

When Russell Wilson isn't launching perfect passes to Tyler Lockett in the endzone or visiting Seattle Children's on "Blue Tuesday," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is spending his offseason training alongside seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams.

"We were just in Cannes and I got to train with her actually," Wilson said in an interview with Access. "We trained together, it was awesome. We're fired up for her for sure."

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, took the ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles to support Williams, who took home the award for Best Female Tennis Player award.

They also gave us squad goals in this photo alongside U.S. women's soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and reigning WNBA champion Sue Bird.

Wilson wasn't the only Seahawk to attend the biggest night in sports. The Griffin brothers, Shaquem and Shaquill, were also at the event promoting their new book Inseparable: How Family and Sacrifice Forged a Path to the NFL, which came out earlier this week.

If there is someone more inspirational than ⁦@coachrobmendez⁩ , I don't know who it is...people like him change the world. pic.twitter.com/GIwSrmbbk4 — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) July 11, 2019

The Seahawks head from the red carpet to the football field later this month when training camp begins on July 25.

