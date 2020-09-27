Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs & Bruce Irvin fined for hits vs. Patriots

Dylan Mickanen

The Seahawks got the win last Sunday but it cost them... literally.

First, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll received a $100,000 fine for not wearing his mask at all times during the Sunday Night Football broadcast. Further, the organization was also fined $250,000 for Carroll's rule-breaking. 

Now, two Seahawks defenders were hit with fines for hits given out during the 35-30 victory over New England.

Bruce Irvin was fined $20,000 for a hit on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. No flag was thrown on the play.

Irvin hit Newton after he had thrown the ball and by rule should have been flagged for roughing the passer.

Joining Irvin, safety Quandre Diggs was fined $15,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit to wide receiver N'Keal Harry which saw Diggs get ejected from the game. 

 After the game, Diggs reached out to Harry to ensure the Arizona State product knows that he wasn't trying to hurt him.

“He reached out and he made it clear that he was not trying to hurt me and it was not intentional,” Harry said via NBC Sports Boston. “When it happened, I didn’t think it was intentional, either. I know that when you’re out on the field, stuff happens super, super quickly."

The two later connected on Twitter showing that they're cool.

The NFL decided to not suspend Diggs for the hit, but later decided to give him a fine.  

Next, the Seahawks will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT. at CenturyLink Field.