Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson named Pro Football Focus' 2019 MVP

Russell Wilson isn't likely to win the NFL's MVP Award. That honor is almost assuredly going to Lamar Jackson.

But if Pro Football Focus had its way, it would be Wilson receiving the award. Thus, PFF has named the Seahawks quarterback their 2019 MVP.

Wilson led PFF's WAR metric by a significant margin. His rating of 4.08 was at least a full point higher than the four next closest players: Patrick Mahomes (2.96), Dak Prescott (2.40), Aaron Rodgers (2.38) and Jackson (2.29). It's worth noting that Mahomes missed two games with a knee injury, but even with those extra snaps he still wouldn't have passed Wilson's PFF WAR rating. In addition, Wilson's 91.2 PFF grade for the season was tied with Drew Brees for second-best among QBs. Only Ryan Tannehill was higher, and he didn't play until Week 7.

"This season, the data points to the fact that no player added greater value to their team than Russell Wilson did for the Seattle Seahawks," PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

Wilson finished the season with 4,110 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He added 342 yards and three more scores as a runner.

There were three main contributors to Wilson edging the other MVP candidates in PFF's eyes.

The first is the notion that Wilson overcame Seattle failing to cater to his skill set whereas the Ravens revamped their entire offense to fit what Jackson does best. That's both from a schematic and from a game management standpoint.

The second is Wilson carried the Seahawks despite playing behind a far inferior offensive line. Duane Brown, who notably missed four games, was Seattle's highest-graded offensive lineman (76.3). Joey Hunt was next closest at 62.2. By comparison, the Ravens didn't have an offensive lineman graded below 63.0.

Finally, PFF credited Wilson for his ability to play at a high level in games where the Seahawks trailed, oftentimes by large margins. Jackson had the benefit of playing with a comfortable lead in most of Baltimore's games.

"When you try and see the entire board, Wilson dealt with much more adversity than Jackson did and was significantly ahead in terms of PFF WAR," Monson wrote. "So, Russell Wilson wins the award for a season in which there were two outstanding candidates."

