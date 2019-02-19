Should the Seattle Seahawks pursue a trade for WR Antonio Brown? originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Seattle Seahawks are loaded with salary cap space this offseason (maybe as much as $50 million) and could use a super star, true No. 1 wide receiver (who couldn't?) but they should, and probably will, stay far away from Antonio Brown.

The last thing the Seahawks need is a diva wide receiver on their young roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown, arguably the best receiver in football, is officially on the trade market after he met with Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II and the two agreed that it's time to part ways.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I'll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Story continues

From a talent standpoint, every team in the NFL would want Brown, who is uncoverable. He has the rare combination of being an elite route runner that can also blow the top of the defense with his speed and maneuver in the open field following a reception like a seasoned running back. Brown, 30, has already put up more than 11,000 receiving yards with 74 touchdowns and should have at least two or three elite-level years remaining in his body.

He just shouldn't spend those years in Seattle.

Brown is only available because of his well-publicized rift with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin. The goal here is not to determine who is right or wrong in that debacle, but the entire ordeal smacks of Terrell Owens vs. Donovan McNabb in 2005.

Regardless of fault, the Seahawks aren't about that drama. That's why they moved on from running back Marshawn Lynch and later, cornerback Richard Sherman. Granted, both were past their prime when Seattle cut them loose, but the reality is that Seattle isn't about to seek out a potential headache.

Seattle already has two good receivers in Tyler Lockett, 26, and Doug Baldwin, 30. Lockett is truly a class act. A humble, hard-working receiver who is coming off of his best season. Baldwin has the makings of a future politician as a very intelligent, thoughtful and inspiring individual. He has one year remaining on his contract, and although it would be possible to cut him loose and his salary to fit in Brown, that probably wouldn't go over well in a locker room where Baldwin is so well respected.

Then there is the Russell Wilson factor. Wilson has shown that he can get along with anyone, even if they don't like the Pro Bowl quarterback (see Richard Sherman). Wilson takes the high road in all potential personality conflicts and is about as classy as they come. But would he want a me-first wide receiver in the huddle? Doubtful.

Lastly, coach Pete Carroll would probably love to have Brown's talent, but one has to wonder if he would want to deal with such a high-maintenance player. On one hand, Carroll could take the stance that Brown would give him a good shot at winning a second Super Bowl title before the 67-year-old coach calls it a career. On the other hand, Brown could cause Carroll to age 10 years over the next three. Would it be worth it? Also, Seattle is committed to the running game so much that Brown would likely see a dip in production while playing with Seattle unless the team altered its offensive approach.

On the other hand, the idea of Wilson operating a pass-first offense with Brown, Baldwin and Lockett is rather enticing. Hmmm.

Not gonna happen.

None of this is to say that Brown is a bad person, a bad teammate or even 100 percent wrong in his situation with Roethlisberger and Tomlin. The point here is that acquiring Brown for at least a first-round pick and then giving him the guaranteed money he is demanding while rolling the dice that he would fit into what Seattle has going with a young, up-and-coming team coming off of a 10-6 playoff season doesn't appear to be a smart gamble.

It will be fascinating to see which NFL team will make a move for Brown and how it turns out. It just doesn't seem likely that this saga will play out in Seattle.