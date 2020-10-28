Should the Seattle Seahawks pursue Cincinnati DE Carlos Dunlap?

Should the Seahawks pursue Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It is pretty clear that the Seattle Seahawks need some help on the defensive line regarding the pass rush.

Seattle is currently last in the league in yards allowed per game (479.2).

The Seahawks are somehow on pace for fewer sacks this season (24) than they had in 2019 (28). The pass rush remains Seattle's biggest weakness, despite an impressive 5-1 start.

On Tuesday, Seattle had a chance to acquire DE Emerson Griffen, again, but instead, the Detroit Lions landed the 4x Pro Bowler.

24 hours later, a new veteran defensive end may be in the trade talks.

The Cincinnati Bengals have told Carlos Dunlap to stay home on Wednesday rather than come to work amidst trade talks, according to NFL’s Ian Rapoport. This comes after Dunlap was visibly disappointed on the sidelines following the Bengals loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday,

Sources: The #Bengals have told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work today as the team sorts out his future. They have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

This is Carlos Dunlap arguing with a coach at the end of the game. Appears to be defensive line coach Nick Eason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E8cXf1jjK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020

The 11-year and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end recorded 9.0 sacks, 63 tackles (39 solo), 13 tackles for loss and 21 QB hits in 2019. This season, the 6’6”, 285-pound, 31-year-old has posted 13 tackles and one sack.

Seattle’s current leader in sacks is safety Jamal Adams who has recorded two total sacks in only three games played. Adams is dealing with a nagging groin injury and will hopefully return to the field this week. Seattle needs help getting to opposing quarterbacks and Dunlap may be someone the Seahawks should look at.

