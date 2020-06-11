Seattle Seahawks are planning for reduced crowds, if any, at all

The return of the NFL is just three months away from the first scheduled game.

But, due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, professional teams across the nation are making plans for their stadiums to have limited capacity.

The Seahawks, according to Gregg Bell, are going to explore plans of having CenturyLink Field, which can fit 73,000, being half-filled.

Quick math indicates the Seahawks are preparing for 36,500 fans in the stands.

Obviously, this conversation will be making its way through all 32 teams in the NFL. States have different health and safety guidelines in place, so the policies put in place may not be consistent.

Few teams are already taking the necessary steps to plan out there season. The Jets aren't putting single-game tickets on sale yet and the Steelers have held back half their inventory.

Teams are anticipating not being able to get them sold.

The plan for reduced capacity involves leaving every other row of seats empty or having every other seat empty, which can cause a problem deciding what seats you want as a season-ticket holder, or if you already are one, where you may end up actually sitting.

Of course, there is the option of having no fans in the stands. It really depends on the local guidelines for re-opening and being able to stay open.

For the Seahawks organization, having fans in the stands is a vital part of home games and the culture at CenturyLink Field.

It is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. The 12s are powerful and make for an obvious home-field advantage!

Seahawks general manager John Schneider knows that the team will miss having fans in the stadium if it gets to that point.

"We would definitely miss our fans, no question," Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said. "No question."

The fans have helped the Seahawks gain the second-most wins in the NFL with 99 and have a home record of 48-16 in the last eight seasons.

This season, if anything, will be one for the history books as one of the strangest ever.

