Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

It's a new era for quarterback play for both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, who face off Saturday in their respective preseason openers.

For Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March, the competition now comes down to Geno Smith, who has been with the team since the 2020 season, and Drew Lock, who was part of the Denver trade. Head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Smith has taken an early lead in the position battle and will start Saturday, though Carroll did add that both Smith and Lock would get equal reps with the starting receivers.

In Pittsburgh, Mitchell Trubisky has taken the lead in the quarterback competition that comes in the wake of long-time starter Ben Roethlisberger's January retirement. Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh in March to a two-year deal and has been competing with Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

"Mitch has won in this league," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports Tuesday. "The statistics bear that out. He has more experience than the others, so we just thought it was appropriate to start there."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky during a training camp on May 24, 2022.

Here is everything you need to know for the game:

What time does Seahawks at Steelers start?

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What TV channel is Seahawks at Steelers on?

The game will be aired nationally on NFL Network (outside local markets).

The game will be aired locally in Seattle on KING 5 (NBC). In the Pittsburgh area, the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV (CBS).

How can I watch Seahawks at Steelers online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on fuboTV, as well as NFL+.

What are the odds for Seahawks at Steelers?

The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 36.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

