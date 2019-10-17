Earl Thomas, Pete Carroll keep door open for reconciliation ahead of Week 7 matchup

Earl Thomas is preparing to return to Seattle this week for the first time since his public, tumultuous breakup with the Seahawks last year

Thomas broke his leg early last season against the Arizona Cardinals, and famously flipped Seahawks coach Pete Carroll off while riding the cart off the field. Thomas revealed later that he didn’t think Carroll was genuine after his injury, and didn’t regret the move one bit.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though the move isn’t one that many head coaches are likely to forget, Carroll doesn’t sound like he’s holding much of a grudge heading into their matchup with the Ravens — who signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore this summer — on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Thomas was “a blast to coach,” Carroll said.

“I haven’t seen him much since then,” Carroll said Wednesday, via ESPN. “Obviously he was upset. But my heart’s pretty big, pretty wide open for these guys from the time we spent together and all the stuff that we do. It’s way more important than something that happened, some gesture or some statement … I’m going to love them anyway.”

While it may be a bit weird, given the way he left Seattle, Baltimore safety Earl Thomas said it’s “business as usual” ahead of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

Thomas has 19 tackles and one interception this season in Baltimore, which marks just his second team throughout his decade-long NFL career.

The six-time Pro Bowler — who had 28 interceptions in his career with the Seahawks and helped lead them to a Super Bowl win — acknowledged that it may be a bit weird when he actually gets to Seattle, but insists it’s “business as usual.”

“Nothing hit me yet,” Thomas said Wednesday, via ESPN. “I’m just trying to get the game plan down and take it one day at a time and get my body right for the game. No emotions yet. Nothing as really hit me yet.”

Story continues

Whether he takes the time to greet Carroll or anyone else in the Seahawks organization before the game, however, is still up in the air.

“I’m going to take it as it comes,” Thomas said, via ESPN. “I still have a good relationship with most of the guys on the staff. I’ll definitely speak if we time it up.”

Carroll has a similar mindset.

“It depends on how the day goes,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “If we bump into each other, we will … When it happens, it happens.”

More from Yahoo Sports: