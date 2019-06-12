Seattle Seahawks personnel updates after the first day of minicamp originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, showcasing a plethora of familiar faces and of course, many new ones too.

While players like Bobby Wagner donned a helmet along the sidelines next to running back Chris Carson who is recovering from knee surgery this offseason, there were plenty of players absent from the team's veteran minicamp due to injury.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took to the podium to provide updates on his players, including four 2019 draft picks who were non-participants or limited during Tuesday's workout.

Seattle's second-round safety Marquise Blair sustained a hamstring injury 10 days ago and was sidelined during Day 1 of minicamp. Carroll said he was disappointed the team couldn't get him back out. Fifth-round pick Ben Burr-Kirven underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia six weeks ago. He has began conditioning work and the recovery time for his injury is 4-6 weeks, putting him right on schedule to return by training camp.

"He's back running and he's out, did the walkthroughs and stuff today, so he's back, just not quite ready to do this workload," Carroll said.

Running back Travis Homer was out running after missing Seattle's last open OTAs practice, while wide receiver Gary Jennings, who missed May's rookie camp and the majority of OTAs, took part in drills.

"It's unfortunate too for the young guys, these practices are so important to them," Carroll said. "We miss the opportunity to learn them and they miss the chance to pick up on stuff and get reps and all that.

Veteran guard Mike Iupati, who signed with Seattle this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, tweaked his foot last Thursday in practice. He is expected to miss Wednesday's minicamp and rookie Phil Haynes will see increased reps in Iupati's place.

"He got his foot turned a little bit, just got a minor foot sprain," Carroll said. "He'll be fine. We're resting him."

Wide receiver Amara Darboh is battling a sore knee that has bothered him since last season and the team wants to make sure he's clear to return for training camp in July.

"He didn't get injured," Carroll said. "It's just sore enough that we want to make sure and get them through the camp and not let this be a factor going through the summer."

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who had a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, was back in action in his first practice since Seattle's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Reed underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason.

"That's the first chance he's had to get back out there," Carroll said. "He's been working a lot and conditioning on the side to make sure he's coming along. But just the fact that he was out there, it was fun to see him out."

Two other players making progress include second-year tight end Will Dissly and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah. Dissly sustained a patellar tendon tear in the Seahawks 20-17 win over the Cardinals last season.

"He's on schedule," Carroll told Seahawks.com. "We'll get to camp and figure out what it means in camp. He's running, catching balls and doing stuff in the workouts and all that, so he's making good progress."

Defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah, who signed with Seattle in free agency, is making solid progress in his return. The Pro Bowl pass-rusher sustained a shoulder injury that ended his 2018 campaign in Detroit. Carroll said Ansah's timeline to return is currently unknown and the Seahawks will re-evaluate before training camp.

"He's working really hard, he's doing great in his process coming back," Carroll said. "It's just a matter of strength gaining. His shoulder is healed and all of that, so it's just making sure we don't come back too soon and ensure that his recovery is for good."

Day two of Seahawks minicamp continues on Wednesday.