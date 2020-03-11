There was some confusion on Tuesday as to how many draft picks the Seahawks had in 2020. Seattle was awarded three compensatory picks for losing Earl Thomas, Justin Coleman and Shamar Stephen in free agency last year. That brings their total to eight picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's the full rundown:

Round 1: 27 overall

Round 2: 59 overall

Round 2: 64 overall (from KC)

Round 3: 101 overall

Round 4: 133 overall

Round 4: 144 overall

Round 5: 162 overall (from Pit)

Round 6: 214 overall

The picks added from Kansas City and PIttsburgh came from the Frank Clark and Nick Vannett trades, respectively.

The @Seahawks have 8 selections in this year's draft: Nos. 27 (Round 1), 59 (R2), 64 (R2 from KC), 101 (R3), 133 (R4), 144 (R4), 162 (R5 from Pit) and 214 (R6). #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) March 11, 2020

Seattle Seahawks own 8 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest