Seattle Seahawks’ opponents set for 2023 NFL season

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The 2022 NFL regular season is over, and the Seattle Seahawks are on their way to the playoffs. They also hold a top-five pick in the draft, making the outlook for the 2023 campaign look very bright no matter how Sunday’s wild-card game turns out.

With the regular season over, we now know which teams Seattle will be playing next year. Here’s a complete list of their opponents for 2023.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers.

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans.

