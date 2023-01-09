Seattle Seahawks’ opponents set for 2023 NFL season

The 2022 NFL regular season is over, and the Seattle Seahawks are on their way to the playoffs. They also hold a top-five pick in the draft, making the outlook for the 2023 campaign look very bright no matter how Sunday’s wild-card game turns out.

With the regular season over, we now know which teams Seattle will be playing next year. Here’s a complete list of their opponents for 2023.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers.

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans.

