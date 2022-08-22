Seattle Seahawks have been offering LeBron James a roster spot

Over the weekend, LeBron James made an appearance at The CrawsOver Pro-Am Game in Seattle, and he served up a couple of highlights for the big crowd that was on hand.

The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks responded and reminded the Los Angeles Lakers superstar that he still has a standing offer to join their team.

When he was in high school in Akron, Ohio, James wasn’t just a great basketball player, he was also a standout football player. He played the wide receiver position for St. Vincent–St. Mary’s High School, and he was even recruited to play the sport by the University of Notre Dame.

Many have always wondered how James would’ve done in the NFL. In fact, he claims the Seahawks invited him to a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout.

However, Seattle is not in great need of a wideout right now, as head coach Pete Carroll has standouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on his roster.

LeBron James highlights from The Crawsover Pro AM in Seattle

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire