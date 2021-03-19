Seattle Seahawks now only hold 3 picks in the 2021 NFL draft

The @Seahawks hold three picks in this year's NFL Draft; Round 2 (56th overall), Round 4 (129th) and Round 7 (250th). #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) March 19, 2021

The National Football League has released the updated round-by-round selection order for the 2020 NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks currently only hold three picks in this year’s event in April after most recently dealing their fifth-rounder to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire guard Gabe Jackson.

The trade and the loss of the draft pick will become official once Jackson clears his physical.

So as of this date, Seattle is set to select in Round 2 at No. 56 overall, in Round 4 at No. 129 overall and in Round 7 at No. 250 overall.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider usually find a way to significantly increase their number of draft picks, although this year could be quite different for a number of reasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed things dramatically for NFL over the last year, including the cancellation of numerous college games and the combine – the premier scouting event of the season.

Having to rely only on college pro days, without getting a chance to fully vet all the prospects, teams could be hesitant in the draft process.

Seattle could very well attempt to build its roster this season by scouring the next couple waves of free agency instead.

Regardless of what the Seahawks opt to do, the NFL draft is set to take place from April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, OH.

