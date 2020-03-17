Seattle Seahawks will no longer see Tom Brady in 2020

Tom Brady will not be making another trip to the Pacific Northwest in the foreseeable future.

Brady announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he would be continuing his career somewhere other than New England in 2020.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

That's notable as far as the Seahawks are concerned as Seattle is slated to host the Patriots next season. Given that Brady's expected landing spots are either the Chargers or Buccaneers, it's safe to say that the Seahawks won't be seeing TB12 anytime soon.

So who will be under center for Bill Belichick and the Patriots? That's where the intrigue lies in Seattle. Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is New England's current backup, but he's sure to have competition for the job. Stidham was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It's a crowded market for quarterbacks on the open market, and there are several names who could potentially join the Patriots. The most high-profile would be Cam Newton, whom the Panthers announced was free to seek a trade. Jameis Winston would be an option that would make waves around the league. Philip Rivers seems destined to join the Colts. Should that happen, a reunion for Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots would make a lot of sense.

Seattle has won its last two regular season contests against New England, including a 24-23 home win in 2012 during Russell Wilson's rookie season. We'll do you the favor of not mentioning the playoff loss sandwiched between those two victories.

As is the case with any elite player, let alone the greatest quarterback of all time, there's always the wonder of "what comes next?" That's the reality that fans in Boston are having to accept right now. It will be bizarre to see Brady don another team's colors in 2020. It might be weirder yet to see another quarterback leading the Patriots offense. Whoever ends up winning that job will have the chance to play the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field sometime next season.

