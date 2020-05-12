Seattle Seahawks-Myles Garrett fake trade rumor explained, debunked

What do Myles Garrett and Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' have in common?

Recently, a lot...

"Some men, just want to watch the world burn."

Those are the Alfred Pennyworth, the butler of Bruce Wayne in 'The Dark Knight,' which is arguably the greatest superhero movie of all-time.

It's an exchange that occurs as Batman (Wayne) tries to figure out a way to stop the Joker from destroying Gotham City. Pennyworth explains a similar story where he dealt with someone like the Joker and how a bandit purposely stole precious "stones" just threw them away out of sport.

Thing is, some people just like the satisfaction of pulling a fast one on others and seeing their reaction.

That's what happened here in the case of Garrett and a rumor started on Reddit, linking the Browns edge rusher to a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.

So Seahawks subreddit has some sort of insider and he was the first guy who said Britt was being cut.



Now he's saying something is happening and it involves a big name, he won't say if we're trading for one or trading one away, hes hopeful it gets done tomorrow🤔#VountCondotta pic.twitter.com/eqdzTDJCXX



— Vount Condotta🐢👨🏽‍💻 (@vountee) May 11, 2020

That user went onto Seattle sports station KJR and revealed the supposed big news.

THIS GUY JUST SAID MYLES GARRET ON RADIO😵 pic.twitter.com/cVfiFFdlLk — Vount Condotta🐢👨🏽‍💻 (@vountee) May 11, 2020

After this was posted, the entire media world went into an uproar about this out of left field claim.

As much as I don't want to break up the entertaining twitter brouhaha between #Browns and #Seahawks fans, Myles Garrett isn't being traded to Seattle. Cleveland is working hard on an extension. Garrett will be shot to Mars in a rocket before he's dealt to Seattle. Not. Happening. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 11, 2020

so lemme get this straight.



a random reddit user named "everyonelovesnudez" went on a local Seattle radio station, said the Seahawks are trading for Myles Garrett & now it's spreading as if that's believable?



😂🤣😂🤣😂







— Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) May 11, 2020

Seahawks Twitter get a grip... Sorry to burst your bubble but the Myles Garrett Trade rumors couldn't be more wrong (I would love for it to be true).



No team in their right mind is going to trade one of the NFL's truly ELITE pass rushers for a LB, a 2nd and 7th RD pick.



— Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) May 11, 2020

The rumors have been shot down not only by the media, but then Garrett himself.

As it turns out, the user wanted to spread this rumor out of revenge for what the Seahawks did to the Packers back in 2012.

Yes, that's right, the iconic ‘Fail Mary' play was the motive behind all of this. He made sure everyone knew about it.

That's it. Myles Garrett not going to #Seahawks confirmed pic.twitter.com/4ApyKwarpr — Marcin Popiel (@Goldek16) May 11, 2020

The user officially gave what he did a name a clever name. He has dubbed it as "The Great Bamboozle".

Will this Reddit user go to jail for this crime against humanity? Obviously not, but to cause such a media frenzy all because of the Fail Mary playback in 2012? Twitter jail or some equivalent to it on Reddit should be enforced on this gentleman immediately.

Some men do truly want to watch the world burn, or at least, come close to it.

