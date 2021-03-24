Seattle Seahawks’ moves from 1st wave of 2021 NFL free agency

Liz Mathews
·4 min read
The 2021 NFL new league year kicked off on March 17 and the Seattle Seahawks got off to a relatively slow start but eventually picked up speed over the last week.

Below is a summary of the Seahawks’ moves to date, including new and re-signings, player departures and the trade Seattle was able to execute.

The most recent information news appears at the top of the post, click on each link for more information.

Seahawks’ moves in first wave of free agency

Seattle agrees to a one-year contract with guard Jordan Simmons.

Seahawks to sign former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder.

Seahawks bring back DE Benson Mayowa on a two-year deal.

Seahawks formally sign tight end Gerald Everett.

The trade for guard Gabe Jackson is now official.

Seahawks are re-signing starting running back Chris Carson.

The Bills will be signing former Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister.

Seahawks are re-signing center Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract.

Former Seahawks WR David Moore agrees to terms with Panthers.

Seahawks are re-signing fullback Nick Bellore.

Seattle is trading a 2021 5th-round draft pick to the Raiders for guard Gabe Jackson.

Seahawks are signing former Rams TE Gerald Everett to a one-year deal.

Seahawks are re-signing pending restricted free agent Poona Ford.

Seattle is expected to sign former 49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

Seattle will not be tendering restricted free agent Shaquem Griffin.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is headed to Jacksonville.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Carlos Hyde agreed to terms with Jaguars.

Seahawks tendered defensive back Ryan Neal.

Seahawks tendered guard Kyle Fuller and defensive tackle Bryan Mone as exclusive rights free agents.

Seahawks released defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Seahawks released wide receiver Josh Gordon.

