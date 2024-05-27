Seattle Seahawks’ most underrated player: QB Geno Smith

Whether you think Geno Smith is underrated or not depends largely on whether you think he’s hit his ceiling, and there’s nowhere to go but down. Last season, Smith’s second straight in which he made the Pro Bowl, he threw just 20 touchdown passes with nine interceptions, one year after he threw 30 touchdown passes to 11 picks, and led the league in completion percentage.

So, maybe Smith is on the downslide… but I don’t tend to think so, and the reason is new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who led Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Grubb’s passing game is a lot about vertical shots out of dropback play-action, and that should fit Smith to a T. Smith’s deep passes weren’t quite as resonant in 2023 as they were in 2022, when he led the league with 15 touchdowns on passes of 20 or more air yards, but let’s not put a capper on Smith’s career just yet. He may still have more in the tank to take the Seahawks through the first parts of their transitions in the post-Pete Carroll era. \

Geno Smith on Ryan Grubb's passing game: "I feel like I'm a drop-back passer and I feel like this is a drop-back offense… spread the ball around, trust the quarterbacks to make the right decisions. I think that's something that I'm really good at."



Seems to check out. pic.twitter.com/vdQzC72LE9 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire