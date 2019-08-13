Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Ciara join Sounders ownership group

Russell Wilson is expanding his football reach in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer Ciara, announced on Tuesday morning that they have joined the Sounders’ ownership group — the MLS franchise in the city.

Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! #SoundersIsFamily ⚽️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/LbOCt7WI5i — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 13, 2019

A Day I’ll Always Cherish! @DangeRussWilson & I are happy to announce we're Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! Can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football &Futbol is Family! #SoundersIsFamily pic.twitter.com/7vdwvUT3ma — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2019

Wilson and Ciara are among 11 new families who joined the ownership group on Tuesday.

“Today we begin another chapter in the story of Seattle Sounders FC, this proud club that means so much to so many people,” Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer said. “We are doubling down on this community and growing our local roots even deeper. Sounders FC was born right here in Seattle, and for more than 40 years, the club has forged a meaningful legacy that is deep and far-reaching. Today’s news is a testament to what our community has accomplished, as 11 new families have joined with the broader Sounders family as fans and invested stewards of our club.”

Hanauer, Jody Allen and comedian and “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey were among the initial ownership group of the Sounders. The new group of 11 families, led by former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson, includes rapper and Seattle-area native Macklemore and his wife, too.

It’s not clear how much Wilson and Ciara invested in the Sounders, the third-most valuable team in the league at $310 million, according to Forbes. He has long attempted to expand his sports foothold in the region, joining groups attempting to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland and an NBA team back to Seattle.

Wilson was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, and is ready to enter his eighth season in the league. The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the team in April with an option to keep him through the 2023 season, and is set to make a league-high $35 million per season.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have joined the Seattle Sounders' ownership group. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

