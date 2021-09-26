Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings: Time, TV, streaming info, betting odds for Week 3 game

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 3 matchup between two NFC teams coming off tough early season losses.

For Minnesota, the kicking woes that seem to stretch decades – and may be the result of organizational philosophy – cost the Vikings another victory, as Greg Joseph's missed 37-yard kick as time expired against the Arizona Cardinals sailed wide right.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks coughed up a 15-point halftime lead to the Tennessee Titans before falling in overtime.

This is the fourth straight season the two teams have played each other, and Seattle has won the last six matchups; in 2020, Russell Wilson's touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 15 seconds left moved the Seahawks to 5-0.

Russell Wilson scrambles out of the pocket during a 27-26 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 11, 2020.

Here's what you need to know for Sunday.

What time does Seahawks vs. Vikings start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 26, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What TV channel is Seahawks vs. Vikings on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox, with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter) on the broadcast.

How can I watch Seahawks vs. Vikings online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on Fox Sports live and the FOX Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Game Pass.

What are the odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings?

The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under total is at 54.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

