Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins: Week 4 inactives

The Seattle Seahawks are in Miami to take on the Dolphins Week 4. Ahead of the matchup, Seattle ruled out three players for Sunday: safety Jamal Adams, cornerback Quinton Dunbar and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. All three are inactive in Miami.

The good news, however, is that running back Chris Carson is active against the Dolphins. Both Carson (knee) and fellow running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) were listed as questionable to play on the injury report. Hyde has been designated as inactive.

“He did fine,” coach Pete Carroll said of Carson on Friday. “We’ve got him listed as questionable – he was on the ground after a play last week, so we’ve got to make sure he’s OK, but he had a good solid week. We’ll go all the way to game time to make sure that he feels really confident and all, but he looked good. And he took plays yesterday and today.”

Here’s a look at the complete inactive lists for both the Seahawks and the Dolphins.

