Seattle Seahawks may get a dose of Jalen Hurts during Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Things have not gone well for the Eagles this season. But, despite their dismal 3-6-1 record, the remain very much in the thick of it in the NFC East.

“I think you are sending the wrong message to your football team that the season is over. That is a bad message. We have to work through this.”

This is what Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said following the Eagles’ 22-17 loss at the Cleveland Browns last Sunday when asked about benching quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz completed 21-of-35 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

And let’s be real here-- Wentz hasn’t looked like himself since his Pro Bowl season in 2017.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast.

In 2020, Wentz has thrown for 2,326 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a rating of 73.3 in an abysmal NFC East division.

Despite what Pederson said above, the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) could be seeing more of backup quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday Night Football against the Eagles (3-6-1).

According to ESPN Eagles beat reporter Tim, McManus, Hurts was taking first team reps at practice this pas week:

Jalen Hurts has been getting first team reps at quarterback in front of Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to sources. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 29, 2020

The Eagles selected the former Heisman Trophy runner-up (Oklahoma) and National Champion (Alabama, 2016) in the second round (53rd overall pick) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts has 12 carries for 56 yards, one catch for three yards and 2-of-2 passing for 27 yards.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said, “It's unlikely that Hurts, the second-round Heisman finalist from Oklahoma and Alabama, will get to take an entire series. More likely, it will be two or three plays at a time. But, based on the game plan and the week of practice, he should see his most significant snaps yet.”

While Wentz will be taking the first snap for Philadelphia against the Seahawks on Monday, don’t be surprised to see Hurts trotting onto the field at any particular moment.