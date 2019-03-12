Seattle Seahawks lose guard J.R. Sweezy to Arizona Cardinals originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

According to reports, guard J.R. Sweezy will leave Seattle in order to sign a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Sweezy, who started for the Seahawks' Super Bowl teams, returned to Seattle last season after being released by Tampa Bay. His veteran experience and knowledge of Seattle's system allowed him to have a big impact on the Seahawks going from one of the most suspect offensive lines in the NFL in 2017 to helping the team leading the league in rushing in 2018.

The loss of Sweezy could put the team in the market for another veteran guard, even if Seattle decides to go with former second-round pick Ethan Pocic at left guard.

Right guard D.J. Fluker, signed as a free agent last summer, is again a free agent this offseason. Seattle could ill-afford to lose both Sweezy and Fluker.

Other free agency moves as of March 12 at 5 PM (PT):

Backup running back Mike Davis is expected to sign with Chicago for $6 million over two years. Cornerback Justin Coleman will sign with Detroit and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen is reportedly headed back to Minnesota after spending one season with the Seahawks.