Seattle Seahawks linked to Vikings DE Everson Griffen

Everson Griffen is set to hit the market in free agency and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of several teams linked to the Minnesota Vikings pass rusher.

Per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Seattle could be a potential landing spot for Griffen, who has reportedly voided the final three years of his deal in Minnesota. He also formerly played for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at USC.

Now that Everson Griffen -- who sources said has voided the final 3 years of his deal -- is set to hit free agency, we'll see if he is interested in returning to the Vikings or testing his market. Keep an eye on Seattle: Griffen could reunite with Pete Carroll (his college coach) — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) February 20, 2020

As ESPN's Courtney Cronin pointed out, two unique metrics made it possible for Griffen to void his contract: He tallied six or more sacks and played 57 percent or more of the snaps last season.

What we know is this: Seattle is looking to retain star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney this offseason. Carroll and Co. made it clear Clowney was their top priority and he has said "he wants to be here."

A report from Bleacher Report recently suggested the three-time Pro Bowler could be seeking market-setting money and if so, he has test the market first and see what's out there. The Seahawks currently have somewhere north of $51 million in cap space when free agency begins, and keeping Clowney may or may not make since depending on his market value.

If the Seahawks are unable to retain Clowney, Griffen is a more than suitable backup plan. In 2019, he recorded eight sacks and 41 tackles. He did deal with some personal struggles in 2018, limiting him to 11 games, but he's played in at least 15 games eight of the last nine seasons.

Considering his experience playing with Carroll at USC and the fact he is not too far removed from double-digit sack numbers, the Seahawks should at least reach out to Griffen when free agency opens on March 18.

