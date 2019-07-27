Seahawks, LB Bobby Wagner agree to three-year, $54 million extension

After sitting out early at training camp while negotiating a new deal, Bobby Wagner is finally getting paid.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension on Friday night, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wagner will make about $18 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. More than $40 million of his deal is guaranteed, too.

Source: The #Seahawks and LB Bobby Wagner have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $54M extension. Locked in. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2019

“I’m really excited to have this done, excited that I get to be a Seahawk for a long, long time,” Wagner said in a statement. “Like I’ve always said, I want to play my entire career here, and I feel like today is a step toward that. It feels amazing being here. I’ve watched people stay, I’ve watched people go, and to have the trust from the organization to continue to let me lead this team, lead this defense, it’s a great feeling. I’m excited to get back to work.”

Wagner was set to enter the final year of his four-year, $43 million contract with the Seahawks, however was pushing for an extension with the team before the season started.

He reported to training camp on time on Wednesday without a new deal in place, however has not yet participated much. Wagner wore just a sweatsuit on Thursday and didn’t practice, and then wore just his helmet on Friday while watching the majority of drills take place, according to the Seattle Times.

Now, though, Wagner will likely jump right back into the mix at training camp.

“We feel blessed that we were able to draft Bobby in 2012, keep him here on a second contract and now to have him sign a third contract is a huge deal with us,” Seahawks GM John Schneider said in a statement. “Everyone in the whole building is excited, I’m sure his teammates are going to be very excited. He exemplifies everything that we’re all about, his professionalism, intensity, the way he handles himself off the field. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll go down not only as one of the greatest Seahawks, but also as one of the greatest middle linebackers in NFL history.”

The 29-year-old recorded 138 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception that he returned 98 yards for a touchdown last season for the Seahawks, his seventh with the team. He was an All-Pro selection for the fourth time in the past five years last season and reached the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday night, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. (Cody Glenn/Getty Images)

