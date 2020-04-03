Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright brought to tears by Mississippi State student

With the statewide stay-at-home order in effect in Washington State, many Seattle Seahawks players have found themselves with some extra time on their hands, including K.J. Wright. The Seahawks linebacker caught up with his alma mater Mississippi State for a "Quarantine Chat" on Twitter this week.

Look who we caught up with this week.



👋 @Seahawks LB @KJ_WRIGHT34



"𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙄 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙫𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚, 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜."@RJYoungCo | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/hW1aGmfnAZ







— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) April 3, 2020

The chat caught the attention of Mississippi State Athletics student assistant K. McRae Clay, who was on the receiving end of Wright's kindness last summer.

"I went to Mississippi State, you go to Mississippi State. What can I do to help you?" - @KJ_WRIGHT34.



The Bulldog FaMily is strong. I'm blessed to be in it.



I wrote out an abbreviated version of how KJ Wright personally impacted my life. I think it's worth your time. https://t.co/rTQWxNgh27 pic.twitter.com/T91CUUXVmo







— McRae (@kmcraeclay19) April 3, 2020

McRae was heading into her final summer as a college student and was trying to secure a "dream" internship with the National Football League Player's Association (NFLPA). After class one day, her professor told her to keep her phone on her that weekend, but she didn't think much of it until a call from the Seattle area came in.

"Hello is this McRae?"

After receiving confirmation, the Bulldogs student heard "Hey McRae! This is K.J. Wright with the Seattle Seahawks. Professor Waide reached out and mentioned you were interviewing with the NFLPA. I did an offseason externship with them and I know a bunch of people there. I went to Mississippi State, you go to Mississippi State... what can I do to help you?"

A shocked McRae couldn't believe that the former Bulldog of all people had reached out to her. He didn't need to reach out to a 21-year old college student, but he did because "we are both Bulldogs and Bulldogs always help each other out."

Ultimately, she got the internship with the communications department in Washington D.C. and completed it before going back to school and returning to the Mississipi State Athletics department for her senior year.

Now, the soon-to-be graduate plans to pay forward the kindness Wright gave to her as she begins her post-graduate career in sports.

The post detailed her gratitude toward Wright, which put the Pro Bowl linebacker in tears.

I just shed a few 😭 let's keep spreading love and kindness https://t.co/8qTGIl9fI8 — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) April 3, 2020

...let's keep spreading love and kindness - K.J. Wright

We agree.

