Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright brought to tears by Mississippi State student

With the statewide stay-at-home order in effect in Washington State, many Seattle Seahawks players have found themselves with some extra time on their hands, including K.J. Wright. The Seahawks linebacker caught up with his alma mater Mississippi State for a "Quarantine Chat" on Twitter this week.

The chat caught the attention of Mississippi State Athletics student assistant K. McRae Clay, who was on the receiving end of Wright's kindness last summer.

McRae was heading into her final summer as a college student and was trying to secure a "dream" internship with the National Football League Player's Association (NFLPA). After class one day, her professor told her to keep her phone on her that weekend, but she didn't think much of it until a call from the Seattle area came in.

"Hello is this McRae?"

After receiving confirmation, the Bulldogs student heard "Hey McRae! This is K.J. Wright with the Seattle Seahawks. Professor Waide reached out and mentioned you were interviewing with the NFLPA. I did an offseason externship with them and I know a bunch of people there. I went to Mississippi State, you go to Mississippi State... what can I do to help you?"

A shocked McRae couldn't believe that the former Bulldog of all people had reached out to her. He didn't need to reach out to a 21-year old college student, but he did because "we are both Bulldogs and Bulldogs always help each other out." 

Ultimately, she got the internship with the communications department in Washington D.C. and completed it before going back to school and returning to the Mississipi State Athletics department for her senior year.

Now, the soon-to-be graduate plans to pay forward the kindness Wright gave to her as she begins her post-graduate career in sports. 

The post detailed her gratitude toward Wright, which put the Pro Bowl linebacker in tears. 

...let's keep spreading love and kindness - K.J. Wright

We agree. 

