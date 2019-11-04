Pete Carroll standing by K Jason Myers after rough day: ‘He’s got magnificent talent’

It was a rough afternoon for Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.

Though the Seahawks beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-34 at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, it took overtime to do so. Myers had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, too, but missed a 40 yard field goal just to the right as time expired.

Myers missed another field goal earlier in the day — from 47 yards out — and missed an extra point, too.

“Tough day,” Myers said after the game, via the Seattle Times. “That’s the thing about being a kicker — when you have a tough day, it gets magnified.”

Myers signed a four-year, $15 million deal with the Seahawks this offseason. He’s made 12-of-17 field goals so far, and missed just two extra point attempts.

Even though he struggled Sunday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll isn’t concerned about his kicker.

“I want to say this: Our kicker, Jason Myers, he’s our kicker,” Carroll said unprompted, via the Seattle Times. “It didn’t go right today for him. But it’s gonna. “So we’re counting on him coming right back next week and kick the winners and do all the things we need him to do. He’s got magnificent talent and today got hard and didn’t work out right.”

And, thankfully for Myers, his mistakes didn’t end up costing Seattle the game.

“It’s a team game. I’m happy for that. We’re rolling,” Myers said, via the Seattle Times. “But I’ve got to do my part. I’ll just get back to work and figure it out.”

Though Jason Myers missed a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is still fully behind him. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

