Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are on the playoff bubble and have their work cut out for them against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3).

Patrick Mahomes and company locked up the AFC West for the seventh straight year last week, but are still in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC against the Buffalo Bills.

The Seahawks are on a two-game losing streak and had a couple of days of extra rest after playing on Thursday. Their leading receiver Tyler Lockett had hand surgery on Monday and will be out for this game.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Seahawks vs. Chiefs Week 16 game:

Seahawks at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-10)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-475); Seahawks (+380)

Over/under: 48.5

More odds, injury info for Seahawks at Chiefs

Safid Deen: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 21

The Chiefs are still chasing the Bills for the top seed in the AFC playoff race, while Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense needs to continue rolling if they’re going to make a deep run this season. I don’t like Seattle’s chances without Tyler Lockett, who broke his finger last week.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could clinch a playoff berth as early as Sunday night.

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 28, Seahawks 17

The Seahawks do technically have more to play for than the Chiefs and I've enjoyed watching Geno Smith's shining moments. His star was dimmed last week when he threw for only one touchdown in a loss to the 49ers. This game will be tough without their leading receiver and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are just the better team.

Jaylon Thompson: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 21

This game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. The Chiefs have found something with the backfield duo of Isiah Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon. The Seahawks own the NFL's second-worst run defense. Expect the Chiefs to run early and often and allow Patrick Mahomes to seal the victory late.

