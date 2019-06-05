The Seattle Seahawks just 'kind of forgot' how good wideout Jaron Brown is originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

While Tyler Lockett is prepared to pivot into a larger leadership role this offseason with a young wide receiver corps, there's another player the Seattle Seahawks are counting on this summer, the coaches just "kind of forgot" him.

Veteran Jaron Brown has been taking first-team reps alongside Lockett and David Moore during organized team activities (OTAs) and his play is starting to turn heads of the Seahawks coaching staff.

"He's not a young guy, but wow, talking about just an unbelievable camp, I mean, really stepping up," offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. "He did so much of the dirty work for us last year that you kind of forgot-we kind of forgot-that he's a really established receiver and he's looked dynamic out here."

Brown was only targeted 19 times last season, but was incredibly effective when utilized. The 29-year-old wideout hauled in 14 receptions for 166 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, leaving Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wanting more.

"Jaron Brown is a really good player that we look back and we could've used him a lot more," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle in March. "He did a lot of things for us. He blocked well and fit into a lot of stuff, scored five touchdowns on a limited amount of catches. So, we know we can go to him. He's a real pro and so we're anxious to develop him more."

With Doug Baldwin gone, and Lockett and D.K. Metcalf the favorites as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 options, Brown will have an opportunity to carve his role in a deep receiver group.

If he can continue to flourish in his second year with Seattle and assist in leading the team's three rookies, Brown might just cement his status as a reliable option in the Seahawks passing game.

"Jaron Brown is a guy we all have a lot of respect for," Schottenheimer said. "He never questioned one thing we tried to do with him last year. He did the heavy lifting, a lot of the blocking responsibilities and things like that. He certainly stepped up in that regard."