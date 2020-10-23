Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams officially listed as OUT vs. Arizona Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for another primetime showdown -- this time against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

On Friday, the final injury report for both teams was released. For the Seahawks, they will head to Arizona with almost all of their roster available.

Sadly, the team will be missing All-Pro safety Jamal Adams who has been ruled out for the third straight game due to a groin injury.

Seahawks guard Mike Lupati missed the Vikings game due to a back injury. Other than those two, every player on the Seahawks should be healthy and good to go.

The Cardinals have six players listed as questionable, most notably on the list is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) who is currently leading the league in receiving yards.

Sunday Night Football between the Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff at 5:20 PM (PT) in Glendale Arizona.