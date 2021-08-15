Seattle Seahawks injury updates after preseason loss to Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Raiders 20-7 in Las Vegas Saturday night to open up their preseason. In addition to notching their first loss of the summer, the Seahawks suffered a couple of injuries as well.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith, who got the start for Russell Wilson, was the first to fall, leaving the game in the first half with a concussion.

“He got knocked, he got hit really hard,” coach Pete Carroll explained in his postgame press conference. “He was OK and then it just kind of progressed as he went back in and we had to take him out. He wasn’t ready to play.”

Offensive lineman Phil Haynes left the contest with a left knee injury after getting the nod at right guard in place of Gabe Jackson.

“Phil Haynes got a little bit of a sore knee or something like that,” Carroll said.”But it’s nothing serious, so we were very fortunate in that regard.”

The Seahawks players have an off day on Sunday but return to the practice field on Monday.

Related