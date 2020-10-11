Seattle Seahawks Inactives Report: Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks out vs Minnesota

Seattle Seahawks Inactives Report: Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks out originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks, among other Seahawks will be inactive during Seattle's Week 5 matchup against Minnesota, the team announced Sunday.

Adams suffered a groin injury in Seattle's Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't played since, including not traveling to the Seahawks Week 4 road game in Miami.

In his time on the field, Adams has been as good as advertised totaling 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, and a pass defended.

Additionally rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who didn't play against Miami with a knee sprain, is officially out against Minnesota. Carroll specified it will be tough for Brooks to return from his injury in time for Sunday's game earlier this week. With a Week 6 bye, Seattle will hope Brooks' knee becomes healthy enough to go in Week 7 against Arizona.

Joining Brooks and Adams is guard Mike Iupati, running back Carlos Hyde, guard Kyle Fuller, and safety Lano Hill.

Hyde did not play against Miami as well with a shoulder injury. On the season, Hyde has 16 attempts for 57 yards rushing and a touchdown. Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas will see touches in replacement of the former Texan.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. on NBC as the franchise looks to go 5-0 for the first time.

