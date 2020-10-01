Seattle Seahawks had 25 names appear on injury list

Seahawks had 25 names appear on injury list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The start of this NFL season, in terms of injuries, has been tragic to watch at best.

Notable names such as New York Giants Saquan Barkley, and 49ers Nick Bosa are big names that are out for the rest of the year.

As for the Seahawks? They are pretty banged up as well.

A whopping 25 players appeared on their Week Four injury report, only three of whom got time off for rest.

Wednesday, safety Jamal Adams (groin), tackle Duane Brown (knee), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (groin), defensive tackle Poona Ford (groin), and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) did not practice.

With players practicing on a limited basis, it was a big positive that running back Chris Carson participated in practice after suffering a knee injury against the Cowboys.

Other players, who were all practicing on a limited basis to ensure their injuries get healed properly, included tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hip), safety Lano Hill (back), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), guard Damien Lewis (ankle), center Ethan Pocic (ankle, knee), and guard Mike Iupati.

Fully participating in practice despite injury were defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back), linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), defensive end L.J. Collier (wrist), tackle Jamarco Jones (elbow), cornerback Tre Flowers (hand), and receiver David Moore (ankle).

Wide Receiver DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and tight end Greg Olsen were also limited to practice due to rest.

With the Seahawks taking on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the players who need to rest will take as much time as they need to in order to feel at least close to 100% before the game.

Football is a brutal sport, and the Seahawks are hoping no more injuries pile on as the season continues.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe host of Bleacher Report’s Lefkoe Show]