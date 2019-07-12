How the Seattle Seahawks’ Griffin Twins Keep a Close Bond

The Griffin brothers are pro football players who have captured America’s heart, and they have written a book about their inspirational journey together, titled “Inseparable.” Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin are identical twin brothers who both play defense for the Seattle Seahawks. And Shaquem is the only player in the NFL born with one hand. In 2018, Shaquill was drafted by the Seahawks. Then one year later, Shaquem got his call to the Seattle squad.

